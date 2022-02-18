Cleveland-Cliffs buying back $1 billion in stock from shareholders

Cleveland-Cliffs is buying back $1 billion worth of stock from its shareholders.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, which has operations in Burns Harbor, East Chicago, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, reported record revenue, net income, operating cash flow and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last year after buying ArcelorMittal USA and UK Steel to go from a mining company to North America's largest flat-rolled steel producer.

The steelmaker made a $3 billion profit off $20.4 billion in revenue.

Cleveland-Cliffs hopes to reward shareholders by buying stocks through acquisitions in the open market or private transactions. The Cleveland-Cliffs board approved the share repurchase program, which immediately went into effect and does not have an expiration date.

Stock buybacks have gained in popularity in recent years as a way of returning cash to shareholders. Corporate share repurchases soared to a record $850 million last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs said it's in a strong enough financial position to return capital to shareholders and expects another strong year in 2022.

"With demand on the rebound, particularly in automotive, 2022 is set to be another phenomenal year for profitability at Cleveland-Cliffs," Chairman and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Based on our recently renewed contracts, we are now selling the vast majority of our fixed-price contractual volumes at substantially higher selling prices. Even at the steel futures curve as of today, we would expect to see higher average selling prices for our steel in 2022 than in 2021. As we look forward to delivering another stellar year in 2022 and with our limited needs for capex, we are now comfortable to implement shareholder-focused actions ahead of our original expectations.”

