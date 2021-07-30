 Skip to main content
Cleveland-Cliffs buys back $1.2 billion in shares from ArcelorMittal
Cleveland-Cliffs has bought back all its preferred shares from ArcelorMittal for $1.2 billion.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker reduced its diluted share count by 10% after buying back the shares it gave to ArcelorMittal as part of the deal to acquire most of its U.S. operations.

Cleveland-Cliffs used its existing liquidity to buy the equivalent of 58 million common shares for $21.18 per common share. 

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., one of the Region's largest employers, was named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors, one of its biggest customers.

“Given the strength of our business fundamentals and where our common shares have been trading, the buyback of the preferred shares at an attractive price was a no-brainer, highly accretive deal for our shareholders," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "We actually believe this transaction is even better than a common share buyback, because we acquired the entire tranche at a 20-day VWAP without making any noise in the market. The buyback is done, and the total cash spent is less than the free cash flow we expect to generate this quarter.”

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America with local operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle. Founded in 1847, the company was long a mine operator that supplied iron ore to the local steel mills until it consolidated most of the U.S. steel industry by buying out its steelmaking customers last year.

The company employs more than 25,000 people across the United States and is one of the largest suppliers of the American automotive industry.

