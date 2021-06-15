Cleveland-Cliffs celebrates opening of new $1 billion hot-briquetted iron plant, billed as 'future of our industry'

Cleveland-Cliffs recently celebrated the grand opening of a $1 billion hot-briquetted plant that's intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost productivity.
The steelmaker, which runs several mills in Northwest Indiana, recently had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Toledo-based state-of-the-art direct reduction plant, which employs about 160 people.
"We are celebrating a new era for the iron and steel industry in the United States," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "This event formally marks the culmination of our $1 billion investment to build and operate the world’s most modern and environmentally friendly direct reduction plant, and the first plant of its kind constructed for the present and for the future. Natural gas-based iron reduction is the future of our industry. The production and use of HBI within our operations has catalyzed what has been a phenomenal year for us and, very importantly, has supercharged our greenhouse emissions reduction program. It has also boosted our profitability through enhanced productivity in our blast furnaces and the avoidance of prime scrap purchases from third parties for use in our EAFs and BOFs."
Cleveland-Cliffs can now produce up to 1.9 million metric tons per year of natural gas-based hot-briquetted iron, which can be used in blast furnaces to reduce the amount of coke needed, reduce greenhouse gases and improve productivity. It also can be used in electric arc furnaces and basic oxygen furnaces.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the plant, which has been up and running for six months.
“This plant is bringing new life to a site that is now producing domestically a much-needed product for the steel industry using an environmentally friendly process, and providing jobs and opportunities for workers in Northwest Ohio,” DeWine said.
Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cleveland-Cliffs is now the largest flat-rolled steel producer and the largest manufacturers of iron ore pellets in North America, after consolidating much of the domestic steel industry last year with the purchase of ArcelorMittal USA. The vertically integrated steelmaker employs 25,000 people across the country and is one of the Region's largest industrial employers.