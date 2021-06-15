Cleveland-Cliffs celebrates opening of new $1 billion hot-briquetted iron plant, billed as 'future of our industry'

"We are celebrating a new era for the iron and steel industry in the United States," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "This event formally marks the culmination of our $1 billion investment to build and operate the world’s most modern and environmentally friendly direct reduction plant, and the first plant of its kind constructed for the present and for the future. Natural gas-based iron reduction is the future of our industry. The production and use of HBI within our operations has catalyzed what has been a phenomenal year for us and, very importantly, has supercharged our greenhouse emissions reduction program. It has also boosted our profitability through enhanced productivity in our blast furnaces and the avoidance of prime scrap purchases from third parties for use in our EAFs and BOFs."