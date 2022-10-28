Cleveland-Cliffs CEO: Acquisition of Region mills already paid for itself

Cleveland-Cliffs' 2020 blockbuster $1.4 billion acquisition of most of ArcelorMittal USA's assets has already paid for itself, CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a conference call with investors last week.

Goncalves, also the chairman and president of the Ohio-based steel company, noted it has brought in more than enough profit to cover the purchase price of ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel, and then some.

"Over the past two years, we have already paid ourselves back with profit from the business, even with the persistent underperformance of the automotive industry during that time frame," he said. "That said, embedded in the low acquisition price was an implied catch-up repair and maintenance cost. That is now behind us."

Cleveland-Cliffs invested in major capital projects at its newly acquired mills, including a $100 million upgrade to Blast Furnace No. 7 at Indiana Harbor Works.

"As a major supplier to the automotive sector, the quality standards for our equipment must be pristine," he said. "We ramped up repairs beginning in the fourth quarter of last year, reinvesting a portion of our record profits earned throughout the year. It was around that time that we're signing new fixed contracts with our automotive customers at higher prices. So it was even more important that our equipment capability was taken care of."

Cleveland-Cliffs recently reached a deal with the United Steelworkers union to invest another $4 billion in its mills over the next four years.

"Together with our union partners, we have integrated four stand-alone companies in a span of just two years, we overcame a difficult pandemic, completed the construction of a state-of-the-art direct reduction plant, invested to keep our mills at an automotive level standard, paid out a significant amount of debt and drastically reduced our pension and other post-employment benefits liabilities which we assumed two years ago in order to make the entire transformation possible," Goncalves said. "Our third-quarter results were unique in that they reflect abnormally elevated costs, the largest portion of which was incurred in the second quarter but did not flow all the way through until the third quarter. We have been open since day one that the set of assets we acquired, particularly those from ArcelorMittal USA, were a bit underinvested and at some point would need some catch-up repair and maintenance. We got great value on this asset — on these two acquisitions."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Celso Goncalves said in the conference call with investors that the automotive business Cleveland-Cliffs focuses on is bouncing back. The third quarter was its best since the semiconductor shortage starts.

"Going forward, in the fourth quarter, we expect total volumes to increase as a result of further improved automotive, service center and slab demand. On the pricing side, our sequentially lower average selling price was driven by the index-linked portion of our business with declines in the hot rolled, cold rolled and slab indices," he said. "We also had declines in EBITDA for our third-party pellet and scrap businesses as a result of lower pricing. Looking into the fourth quarter, the improvements we achieved on the contractual fixed prices that reset in October will help to mitigate the lagged impact of continued falling index prices, but a product mix heavier in slabs and hot-rolled coil will be a negative factor on our realized price."

Higher production will reduce fixed costs, he said. The automotive business is expected to drive the demand.

"In our view, automotive is now in a position to carry the market. Despite the Fed's best efforts to damage the jobs market, unemployment at 3.5% is at a 50-year low, and that means people both need cars to go to work and can qualify to buy cars because they have jobs and paychecks," Goncalves said. "Inventory levels at car dealers remain so remarkably low that even if there is a consumer slowdown at the end-user level, there will still be a lag as there is a buffer until a slowdown in the production of cars, SUVs, and trucks eventually falls. The current average age of light vehicles on the road of over 12 years is the highest on record."

Car rental fleets also are aging, a good sign for new car sales.

"Also, for those of you that have rented a car in the past year, there is clear evidence that fleet inventories need to be replenished as well, a meaningful with 20% of the light vehicle market with a healthy backlog," he said. "Our October fixed contract renewals were another success, and the weighted average of the price increase we achieved would represent the second-best October renewal cycle in our legacy company's history, only behind last year. As we come to the table for our renewal cycle in January, our customers are being reminded that what we offer them cannot be compared to a CRU spot price. The difference between what makes up a CRU price and how we do business in automotive is night and day."