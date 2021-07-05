 Skip to main content
Cleveland-Cliffs CEO and Wendell Carter win prestigious steel industry awards
alert urgent

Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor Senior Vice President of Flat Rolled Steel  Wendell Carter addresses the 2017 Business & Economic Outlook in Valparaiso.

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves and local steel executive Wendell L. Carter were honored at a major steel industry conference with prestigious awards for their significant contributions to the global steel industry.

The Association for Iron & Steel Technology, one of the steel industry's largest professional associations, recognized Goncalves and Carter at its AISTech 2021 Iron & Steel Technology Conference and Exposition in Nashville, Tennesee.

Goncalves, who orchestrated the largest consolidation of the U.S. steel industry in decades by buying AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA last year, turning his mining company into the largest producer of flat-rolled steel in North America overnight, won Steelmaker of the Year. He was honored for a distinguished career in mining and steelmaking that dates back more than 30 years, as well as for the mega-merger with seismic ramifications for the domestic steel industry he successfully pulled off.

AIST recognized his "strong leadership, outstanding contributions, strategic vision to transform and grow Cleveland-Cliffs as an exemplary company in the U.S. steel industry, and his passionate advocacy for the success of the domestic iron and steel industry."

"The important thing is the journey. Take advantage of the journey each step of the way. You have no idea where the journey will take you, or where the destination is. But if you really enjoy the journey, you’re going to get there," Goncalves said. "My journey hasn’t ended, but I’m very happy of where I’m at, with my Cliffs business partners.”

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, which has swollen in size due to its acquisitions of ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel, brought in $2.3 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, as compared to $534 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company pulled in $286 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, up from $111 million in EBITDA at the same time the previous year.

Carter, the senior vice president of flat-rolled steel at Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor, won an AIST Distinguished Member and Fellow Award for his "contributions to the advancement of steel production technologies, his passion for recruiting and developing the next generation, and his service to the steel industry and the communities it serves embody the true spirit of AIST."

He previously oversaw all of ArcelorMittal USA's Northwest Indiana operations.

“I need to thank everybody for this," Carter said. "We’re a resilient industry, and the people who work in it are phenomenal. Many people worked through this global pandemic without missing a day, for those who work in the field and in operations, and I have to thank them."

Hackers demand $70 mln to end latest cyberattack

