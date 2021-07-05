Cleveland-Cliffs CEO and Wendell Carter win prestigious steel industry awards

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves and local steel executive Wendell L. Carter were honored at a major steel industry conference with prestigious awards for their significant contributions to the global steel industry.

The Association for Iron & Steel Technology, one of the steel industry's largest professional associations, recognized Goncalves and Carter at its AISTech 2021 Iron & Steel Technology Conference and Exposition in Nashville, Tennesee.

Goncalves, who orchestrated the largest consolidation of the U.S. steel industry in decades by buying AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA last year, turning his mining company into the largest producer of flat-rolled steel in North America overnight, won Steelmaker of the Year. He was honored for a distinguished career in mining and steelmaking that dates back more than 30 years, as well as for the mega-merger with seismic ramifications for the domestic steel industry he successfully pulled off.

AIST recognized his "strong leadership, outstanding contributions, strategic vision to transform and grow Cleveland-Cliffs as an exemplary company in the U.S. steel industry, and his passionate advocacy for the success of the domestic iron and steel industry."