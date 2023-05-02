Cleveland-Clifffs inherited long understaffed operations when it bought some of Northwest Indiana's largest steel mills, Founder, Chairman and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of the largest in the country, has been working to bring up staffing levels at its mill to ensure safety and productivity, Goncalves said at a Workers Memorial Day ceremony at the United Steelworkers Local 1010 hall in Hammond.

The company took over understaffed workplaces when it bought ArcelorMittal USA, AK Steel and Ferrous Processing & Trading in Detroit, he said.

"If you add Cleveland-Cliffs, the three companies were acquired employed 20,500 people," he said. "We did not let anybody go. Usually, acquisitions are done to reduce people. Companies say they will realize synergies, which is a euphemism for firing people. We've grown the company to 27,846 employees. We added people. We didn't reduce people trying to save money."

Cleveland-Cliffs wants to ensure safe and productive operations, he said.

"By and large, all the assets we acquired were all understaffed," he said. "They promoted practices like forcing people to work long hours. It's tough to work in a steel mill. It's tough to work in a blast furnace. It's complex to do preventative maintenance during a downturn. It's a tough job. Having people step up to work 12-hour, 14-hour or 16-hour shifts is a recipe for disaster."

While steelworkers still get overtime, Cleveland-Cliffs caps shifts at 12 hours.

"After 12 hours, your brain is gone," he said. "You're no longer giving your 100%. It only takes 10 seconds to be killed. All these names on the memorial wall were added in 5-second increments. These are people with families, kids and grandkids. There are grieving widows and husbands who lost wives. There are kids who grew up without a father. These things have happened everywhere. We need to do everything we can to not add more names to that wall."

A big part of that is ensuring staffing levels are adequate at the mills so steelworkers aren't too run down and haggard, Goncalves said.

"A lot of CEOs assume they can share the burden of safety with workers but they've got to do stuff," he said. "We don't do 16-hour shifts as more than 12 hours is more than a normal human being can work. That's why we're hiring. If we can't afford to have the plant fully staffed we can't afford the plant. It's for our common protection."

Cleveland-Cliffs is always looking for cost savings but does not plan to do it by reducing staffing.

"We're not going to allow plants to be understaffed," he said. "We're going to operate the plants the way they should be operated so people can do their jobs and be safe. There need to be adults in the room to train the rookies. Savings in the short term is a burden in the long run. We will be there for your safety and so you can return home in one piece."