Cleveland-Cliffs CEO to be named steelmaker of the year, hailed as 'true champion of steelworkers'

Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., will be honored as the Association for Iron & Steel Technology's Steelmaker of the Year after leading his company's acquitions of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA last year, in sweeping moves that consolidated much of the American integrated steel industry.

Goncalves has run Cleveland-Cliffs since 2014, leading the company through a strategic transformation that had it enter the steel business it had supplied raw materials to for more than a century.

Cleveland-Cliffs built a plant in Toledo that came online in November, making hot-briquetted iron feedstock that is meant to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The company acquired AK Steel in March 2020 and ArcelorMittal USA in December 2020. the acquisitions made it the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America.