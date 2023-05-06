Cleveland-Clifffs Founder, Chairman and CEO Lourenco Goncalves voiced his support of unions during a recent visit to the Calumet Region.

"You won't hear this from a lot of CEOs but I believe in the union movement," he said when visiting United Steelworkers Local 1010 in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood during a Workers Memorial Day ceremony. "I'm a big supporter and defender of the union movement. Organized labor is at the core of the country."

Goncalves said unions were a necessary safeguard against exploitation from higher-ups.

"The people at the top are under pressure to deliver things and can treat people like numbers, not like human beings, not like the heads of families," he said. "The system was set up by the Henry Fords, Andrew Carnegies and J.P. Morgans of the world. They did great things. One thing they did not do well is treating people well."

But steelworkers organized, secured better pay and working conditions and helped lift everyone up, Goncalves said. Unions have had a far-reaching impact beyond just heavy industry, he said.

"The country became what it is because we built up the middle class," he said. "In the United States, we are a superpower because of the middle class. We are a democratic country because of unions. Brothers and sisters are more than just a word because of unions. Unionized businesses are one of the few places where people named Smith or Gutierrez get treated exactly the same. Whether they're African American, Asian American or a full white fella, they are treated the same. Men and women work side-by-side with no harassment."

Goncalves said the company appreciated its union workers and would not look at cut costs by slashing jobs.

"We are focused on controlling expenses but employees are safe. You guys are our best assets," he said. "We cannot operate every day without you. You are the most important thing we have in this company and I mean it."

