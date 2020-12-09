Cleveland-Cliffs closes on blockbuster ArcelorMittal USA deal, ushering in a new era for Region's steel mills, U.S. steelmaking

It's officially the end of an era.
Cleveland-Cliffs, the 173-year-old iron ore mine operator that is becoming America's largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, has closed on a deal to acquire ArcelorMittal USA for $1.4 billion. It's been called a blockbuster deal that "opens a new chapter in the history of the steel business in the United States."
The Cleveland-based company will take over most of ArcelorMittal USA's assets, including its steel mills along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana. It will become the new owner of ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor East and West in East Chicago, ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in Porter County, ArcelorMittal Riverdale just across the state line in Illinois, and ArcelorMittal's Gary heat treat and rolling facilities inside the Gary Works steel mill.
Cleveland-Cliffs also is buying ArcelorMittal's I/N Tek and I/N Kote finishing lines in New Carlisle outright, which ArcelorMittal owned and operated as a joint venture with Japan-based Nippon Steel. It was already acquiring ArcelorMittlal's 60% stake in I/N Tek L.P. and 50% interest in I/N Kote, but worked out a separate deal to acquire Nippon Steel's equity stakes of both for another $183 million, giving it 100% ownership.
The two finishing lines, which get steel shipped in daily by train from ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago, will generate another $121 million in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amoritization for Cleveland-Cliffs.
Overall, the newly expanded Cleveland-Cliffs would have brought in $17 billion in gross revenue this year and a combined EBITDA of about $1.7 billion.
“The acquisition by Cleveland-Cliffs of ArcelorMittal USA, boosted by our buyout of Nippon Steel from the I/N Tek and I/N Kote joint ventures, opens a new chapter in the history of the steel business in the United States," Cleveland-Cliffs President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "The assets we have acquired will be combined with our existing footprint, including AK Steel, Precision Partners, AK Tube, several mining and pelletizing facilities, our Research & Development Center, and the most modern Direct Reduction plant in the world, which we have just started to operate in Toledo, Ohio. Our new footprint expands our technological capability and enhances our operational flexibility, elevating Cleveland-Cliffs to a prominent role as a major player in supporting American manufacturing, American future investments in infrastructure, and the prosperity of the American people through good paying, middle-class jobs.”
ArcelorMittal, a Luxembourg-based multinational that consolidated much of the U.S. steel industry after widespread bankruptcies in the early 2000s, will retain ArcelorMittal Global Research and Development in East Chicago and its stake in the AM/NS Calvert finishing operation in Alabama, which will continue to be served by Northwest Indiana steel mills despite building an electric arc furnace of its own.
“We are also excited with the addition of the re-rolling plant co-owned by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel in Alabama as a very important long-term client of Cleveland-Cliffs for automotive grade slabs," Goncalves said.
Cleveland-Cliffs also acquired AK Steel earlier this year, leaving it and U.S. Steel as the only two integrated steel producers left standing in the United States. It will become the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States with an estimated 16.5 million tons of annual shipments, as compared to Nucor's 12.7 million tons, U.S. Steel's 10.7 million tons, and Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamic's 7.7 million tons.
The newly expanded company will employ 25,000 people in mining, steel and other manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.
“We recognize our leadership role both domestically and globally as a major steel company, and pledge to operate our business in a disciplined, environmentally responsible, and socially conscious manner," Goncalves said. "The potential of operating this set of assets under one roof is immense, and will be carried out to the benefit of our employees, their families, and the communities in which we operate.”
