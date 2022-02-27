Cleveland-Cliffs cutting capacity amid falling steel prices but says NWI blast furnaces still have future

After consolidating much of the domestic steel industry in late 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs pulled in record revenue of $20.4 billion and record profits of $3 billion last year.

Despite record hot-rolled steel coil prices and the best financial performance in the company's 175-year history, Cleveland-Cliffs then stunned workers by announcing it would indefinitely idle Blast Furnace No. 4 in East Chicago, idle production at its Northshore Mining operations in the Iron Range in northern Minnesota and permanently close its Mountain State Carbon coke plant.

So why is Cleveland-Cliffs acting the way steelmakers often have in the past after they've lost tons of money?

The Cleveland-based steelmaker faces declining steel prices, a glut of new capacity that will come online in the United States in the next few years and increasing international pressure to reduce carbon emissions, said Charles Bradford, an analyst with New York City-based Bradford Research Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs consolidated so much of the domestic industry it can significantly shape market conditions and is seeking to prolong elevated prices, announcing it would increase the prices for carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $50 per net ton when it was restricting supply by idling the 2.1 million ton per year blast furnace at its Indiana Harbor Works.

"Prices have plummeted in the United States," Bradford said. "They were $2,000 a ton and now they're around $1,300 a ton. That's a huge decline. There's a margin squeeze. They're trying to tighten up the market."

Prices rose so much in the United States it became highly profitable to ship steel to the U.S. market again, increasing the supply and putting downward pressure on prices. Imports rose 43% last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Cleveland-Cliffs is somewhat insulated from fluctuations in spot prices as it has longer-term contracts with customers, including many in the automotive industry.

But that business has been greatly disrupted by the worldwide semiconductor shortage.

"With the semiconductor problems, they made a million or two million fewer vehicles than last year," Bradford said. "It's a big problem."

Another major issue is global environmental concerns over integrated steelmaking, which burns the fossil fuel coke — a purified form of coal — in blast furnaces to make iron, a precursor to steel.

Smaller, less costly, more technologically advanced and more nimble mini-mills have already been gaining market share for years. The number of blast furnaces in the United States has fallen from 186 in 1973 to 57 in 1990 to just 15 currently, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. That number will fall to 14 when the last blast furnace at the old LTV mill is idled in a few months, ending more than a century of iron-making there.

Steel companies have announced plans to slash their carbon footprint and have been investing more in less carbon-intensive electric arc furnaces as blast furnaces age out of use. Cleveland-Cliffs predecessor ArcelorMittal USA, for instance, chose to avoid the expense of refining Blast Furnace No. 3 at Indiana Harbor Works, which now leaves Blast Furnace No. 7 as the only one left at a mill that had five blast furnaces burning around the clock to make molten metal just over a decade ago.

"They might not have much choice if coal goes away," Bradford said. "Electric cars also might not need as much steel as conventional cars."

The United Steelworkers union is concerned about the further loss of capacity at what had been the largest steelmaking complex in North America, combining the former LTV and Inland steel mills.

"They're not calling it a permanent shutdown and it's not being destroyed but we're continuously losing blast furnaces," USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said. "For the long term of the industry here, we'd always like to have more blast furnaces."

The union is relieved that no layoffs will take place but does not want to see the steelmaking capacity in Northwest Indiana continue to shrink, Millsap said.

"We know they're looking to better utilize capacity but the steelworkers would like to keep as much capacity open as we can," he said. "When they have to take No. 7 down for preventative maintenance, they're really going to have to time it right. It's going to take a lot of planning by the company over how they can spread it out over to blast furnaces at Burns Harbor."

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, Chairman and President Lourenco Goncalves said the roughly 185 workers at the No. 4 Blast Furnace would be moved to other places at the mill, which currently has more vacancies than displaced workers.

The company remains committed to blast furnace production, he said.

"So long as there is a vibrant automotive industry in this country, we're going to have blast furnaces," he said. "Our automotive market share is growing. Even with the microchip shortages, our market share is going up, not going down."

Cleveland-Cliffs is looking to optimize its footprint at Indiana Harbor Works, where both blast furnaces had operated under capacity, Goncalves said. The company just invested $100 million in Blast Furnace No. 7 last fall so it can be fed with more hot-briquetted iron made in Toledo instead of more carbon-intensive iron ore.

After the project, Blast Furnace No. 7 is also now more productive.

"Indiana Harbor No. 7 has enough capacity to make up for the lost 2.1 million fewer tons per year," he said. "Now it will run the way it should be run. This is the biggest blast furnace in the three Americas."

Goncalves said the mill would operate more efficiently and cost-effectively going forward.

"Indiana Harbor No. 7 and No. 4 were both suboptimal when both in operation," he said. "So Blast Furnace No. 4 is being taken out of the picture. It's not affecting employment. We're growing our market share. We're hiring more employees to meet our needs. There's no need for a complex of inferiority in Indiana. Indiana has the best, more efficient furnaces in the world."

No automotive plant in the world relies on electric arc furnaces, which currently cannot produce high enough grades of steel to meet automaker's specifications, Goncalves said. Blast furnaces remain vital to serving the automotive customers that have long been the bread-and-butter of Northwest Indiana's steel mills.

"Indiana Harbor No. 7 is the ultimate beast. It's our flagship," Goncalves said. "We have no bias against blast furnaces. This is an improvement. Ingot casting went away and was replaced by continuous casting. This is a normal evolution. The previous owners may have closed blast furnaces but they didn't know how to make money as well. We're making money like they never did before."

Cleveland-Cliffs will go from running eight blast furnaces to seven in the United States after idling No. 4 in a few months.

"We need to remove emissions from the footprint but see a long life for integrated steelmaking at Cleveland-Cliffs," Goncalves said. "There are no basic oxygen furnaces in Japan and South Korea, which both produce cars. You need blast furnaces for automotive. We're a major supplier of automotive, the biggest by a lot. We're looking to supply the automotive industry with the highest-quality steel, the best quality of steel in the world with a low level of emissions. We will continue to grow."

