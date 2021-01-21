Cleveland-Cliffs donates $1 million to hunger relief, including at Northwest Indiana Food Bank

Cleveland-Cliffs has given $1 million to hunger relief across the nation, including to the Northwest Indiana Food Bank.

The steelmaker, which just acquired most of ArcelorMittal USA for $1.4 billion, gave cash to 44 hunger relief agencies in 35 communities across North America where it has operations.

The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation donated enough cash to pay for 10 million meals in Ohio, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

“We sadly recognize that, throughout the United States and Canada, millions of households are experiencing food insecurity amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "As a direct consequence, local food banks are being challenged to respond to the needs of a growing number of their fellow citizens. As a leader in the North American steel industry and a prominent employer in many of the communities where we operate, we believe that Cleveland-Cliffs has a role to play in supporting these food banks.”