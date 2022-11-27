Cleveland-Cliffs donates $25,000 for kayak launch

Cleveland-Cliffs has donated $25,000 to Opportunity Enterprises for a new kayak launch.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial employers, presented the grant to Opportunities Enterprises, a nonprofit that's worked to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, empowering them to become more self-sufficient. It's the first time they've partnered together.

“Cleveland-Cliffs is a huge presence in this area, and we’re extremely grateful for their support," Opportunity Enterprises President and CEO Neil Samahon said.

Opportunity Enterprises will use the steelmaker's donation to build an accessible kayak launch at its Lakeside property at Lake Eliza, where it hosts camps.

"This is a really cool project that will make it possible for many of our clients to get out on the water for the first time,” Samahon said. “To come in with such a large award really speaks to their commitment to supporting diverse initiatives that improve our communities. We hope this is the first step in a long relationship that benefits the people we serve.”