 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
urgent

Cleveland-Cliffs donates $25,000 for kayak launch

  • 0
Cleveland-Cliffs donates $25,000 for kayak launch

The sign to Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Cleveland-Cliffs has donated $25,000 to Opportunity Enterprises for a new kayak launch.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial employers, presented the grant to Opportunities Enterprises, a nonprofit that's worked to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, empowering them to become more self-sufficient. It's the first time they've partnered together.

“Cleveland-Cliffs is a huge presence in this area, and we’re extremely grateful for their support," Opportunity Enterprises President and CEO Neil Samahon said.

Opportunity Enterprises will use the steelmaker's donation to build an accessible kayak launch at its Lakeside property at Lake Eliza, where it hosts camps.

"This is a really cool project that will make it possible for many of our clients to get out on the water for the first time,” Samahon said. “To come in with such a large award really speaks to their commitment to supporting diverse initiatives that improve our communities. We hope this is the first step in a long relationship that benefits the people we serve.”

People are also reading…

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts