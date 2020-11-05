Cleveland Cliffs ekes out narrow profit in third quarter

"We announced the acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA, a transaction we expect to close by the end of this year," Goncalves said. "We continue to be thrilled about the future of Cleveland-Cliffs with this asset portfolio all under one roof and the significant optimization opportunities that come with it. The completion of this deal should also coincide with the start-up of our Toledo HBI plant, which is currently being commissioned. With all that, we will be ending this uniquely challenging year on a high note, and all set for a sensational and transformative year in 2021.”