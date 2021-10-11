Cleveland-Cliffs enters scrap business through acquisition, touts environmental benefit

Cleveland-Cliffs said the deal will let it optimize productivity at its existing electric arc furnaces and basic oxygen furnaces since the company does not currently plan to increase its steelmaking capacity after massive growth through mergers last year. The company will immediately secure access to prime scrap and expand its portfolio of raw materials to include iron ore pellets, direct-reduced iron and scrap.

The steelmaker expects demand for prime scrap will grow in the future with no corresponding increase in supply. It expects to leverage its customer relationships with automakers to grow its scrap business over time.

Cleveland-Cliffs said the recycling of scrap metal will help it to be more environmentally friendly and to make steel with cleaner materials and fewer carbon emissions.