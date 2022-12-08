Cleveland-Cliffs eyes carbon capture at Burns Harbor

Cleveland-Cliffs is eyeing a large-scale carbon capture at its Burns Harbor Works mill amid a global push to decarbonize the steel industry.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, a major employer in the Region, submitted an application with the U.S. Department of Energy for a grant to pay for front-end engineering design for large-scale carbon capture at the steel mill on Lake Michigan in Porter County.

It's been conducting research with the Department of Energy's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, which is now coming to a close.

Cleveland-Cliffs seeks funding for the next phase of research to capture up to 2.8 million tons of CO2 a year from blast furnace gas at the Burns Harbor Works steel mill. The goal would be to have a net carbon capture efficiency of at least 95%.

The steelmaker would fund 50% of the cost and the federal government the other 50% as part of a government program to bankroll domestic commercial-scale carbon capture and sequestration technology.

The goal would be to complete it in a period of 24 months.

"Cleveland-Cliffs has existing technical partnerships with the DOE and is the only American steel producer participating in the DOE Better Climate Challenge initiative. The company is the largest industrial energy user in the DOE’s Better Plants program," Cleveland-Cliffs said in a news release. "Through DOE's Better Climate Challenge, organizations join a network of market leaders that are stepping forward to work with DOE to plan for their organization's future success by reducing GHG emissions and sharing replicable pathways to decarbonization."

Cleveland-Cliffs joined the federal program last year. The steelmaker, which has operations in Burns Harbor, East Chicago, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 25% by 2030.