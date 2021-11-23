Cleveland-Cliffs finalizes $775 million acquisition of Ferrous Processing and Trading Co.

Cleveland-Cliffs has finalized a $775 million deal that allows it to enter the scrap business and make more recycled steel.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial employers, completed its purchase of Ferrous Processing and Trading Co., a Detroit-based distributor of prime ferrous scrap. The company processes about 3 million tons of scrap per year at 22 scrap processing facilities around the country.

It has about 15% of the domestic market with about 90% of revenues coming from the Midwest, mainly Michigan and Ohio. The company pulled in $100 million in EBITDA over the last 12 months.

“The way the scrap business historically worked has now changed for good," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "To drive this, we have already begun the dialogue with our steel customers with a focus on increasing our scrap offtake from them under a real closed-loop proposition.”

Ferrous Processing and Trading Co., which was just named Fastmarkets’ 2021 Scrap Company of the Year, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled producer of steel in North America. Long a mine operator, it now employs more than 25,000 workers across the country.