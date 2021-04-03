Cleveland-Cliffs forecasts $3.5 billion in EBITDA this year

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers, forecasts it will pull in about $3.5 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year if prices hold up.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, which bought ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel last year, projects it will bring in $500 million in EBITDA in the first quarter and $1.2 billion in EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021. The projections assume hot-rolled coil prices in the United States will continue to average $975 per ton for the rest of the year.

Cleveland-Cliffs plans to report its first-quarter earnings on April 22.

Last year, the steelmaker pulled in $353 million in EBITDA but posted a loss of $81 million because of $186 million in costs related to acquisition, severance and inventory step-up. It posted a strong fourth quarter in which it completed its acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA, pulling in a profit of $74 million on $286 million in EBITDA.

The 174-year-old company went from being an iron ore miner to the largest flat-rolled steelmaker in North America by buying out customers AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA. It now runs the steel mills in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.