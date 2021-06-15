Cleveland-Cliffs forecasts it will bring in $5 billion this year

Strong steel prices and favorable market conditions have given Cleveland-Cliffs a rosier financial outlook for the year.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's biggest employers, expects to pull in $1.3 billion in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization in the second quarter, up from an earlier projection of $1.2 billion when it reported its first-quarter results.

Cleveland-Cliffs projects it will bring in $5 billion in EBITDA this year, up from earlier forecasts of $4 billion during its first-quarter earnings and $3.5 billion at the beginning of the year. The steelmaker is benefiting from high prices, strong market conditions and better-than-expected contractual renewals, so it's raising its full-year revenue projection.

The steelmaker's new forecast for full-year EBITDA "is based on current contractual business and the conservative assumption that the U.S. hot-rolled coil index price averages $1,175 per net ton for the remainder of the year."

Steel prices have been soaring. This month, the price of hot-rolled band rose 3% to $1,680 a ton, cold-rolled coil 5% to $1,890, and standard plate 7% to $1,421, according to the steel pricing website Steel Benchmarker.