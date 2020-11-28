Cleveland-Cliffs gets antitrust approval from U.S. Department of Justice to buy ArcelorMittal USA

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. got the go-ahead from the federal government to acquire ArcelorMittal USA in a $1.4 billion deal that will transfer ownership three major steel mills in Northwest Indiana, along with finishing facilities in Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.
The U.S. Department of Justice and other federal authorities gave the company antitrust clearance to acquire most of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal's U.S. assets save for ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago and the AM/NS Calvert mini-mill in Alabama.
Cleveland-Cliffs described the Bureau of Competition's notice of early termination of a waiting period normally required under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act as the "most significant milestone toward the completion of this transaction." The Bureau of Competition is part of the Federal Trade Commission.
The 173-year-old mining company Cleveland-Cliffs also acquired AK Steel in a consolidation of the domestic steel industry that will leave it as America's largest producer of flat-rolled steel. The latest deal is expected to close in December.
“We are pleased that the federal antitrust authorities have cleared our transaction ahead of schedule. With that, we have a clear path toward closing this transaction next month, as planned," President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "We look forward to realizing the benefits of operating these assets under Cleveland-Cliffs, and are excited with the significant optimization potential that will come from the integration with our current footprint."
Other customary approvals remain before the transaction is completed, but Cleveland-Cliffs expects that to happen before the end of the year. The Cleveland-based company sells iron ore pellets, flat-rolled steel, stainless steel, electrical steel and hot-briquetted iron.
"As we will soon become the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, we pledge to take great care of our expanded workforce and to support manufacturing in our country, through the safe and environmentally friendly production of steel," Goncalves said. "More than ever, we are ready for a great future for Cleveland-Cliffs and our people.”
