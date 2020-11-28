Cleveland-Cliffs gets antitrust approval from U.S. Department of Justice to buy ArcelorMittal USA

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. got the go-ahead from the federal government to acquire ArcelorMittal USA in a $1.4 billion deal that will transfer ownership three major steel mills in Northwest Indiana, along with finishing facilities in Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

The U.S. Department of Justice and other federal authorities gave the company antitrust clearance to acquire most of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal's U.S. assets save for ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago and the AM/NS Calvert mini-mill in Alabama.

Cleveland-Cliffs described the Bureau of Competition's notice of early termination of a waiting period normally required under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act as the "most significant milestone toward the completion of this transaction." The Bureau of Competition is part of the Federal Trade Commission.

The 173-year-old mining company Cleveland-Cliffs also acquired AK Steel in a consolidation of the domestic steel industry that will leave it as America's largest producer of flat-rolled steel. The latest deal is expected to close in December.