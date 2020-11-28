 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cleveland-Cliffs gets antitrust approval from U.S. Department of Justice to buy ArcelorMittal USA
urgent

Cleveland-Cliffs gets antitrust approval from U.S. Department of Justice to buy ArcelorMittal USA

{{featured_button_text}}
Cleveland-Cliffs gets antitrust approval from U.S. Department of Justice to buy ArcelorMittal USA

ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor is shown. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is acquiring the mill in a $1.4 billion deal.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. got the go-ahead from the federal government to acquire ArcelorMittal USA in a $1.4 billion deal that will transfer ownership three major steel mills in Northwest Indiana, along with finishing facilities in Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

The U.S. Department of Justice and other federal authorities gave the company antitrust clearance to acquire most of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal's U.S. assets save for ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago and the AM/NS Calvert mini-mill in Alabama.

Cleveland-Cliffs described the Bureau of Competition's notice of early termination of a waiting period normally required under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act as the "most significant milestone toward the completion of this transaction." The Bureau of Competition is part of the Federal Trade Commission.

The 173-year-old mining company Cleveland-Cliffs also acquired AK Steel in a consolidation of the domestic steel industry that will leave it as America's largest producer of flat-rolled steel. The latest deal is expected to close in December.

“We are pleased that the federal antitrust authorities have cleared our transaction ahead of schedule. With that, we have a clear path toward closing this transaction next month, as planned," President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "We look forward to realizing the benefits of operating these assets under Cleveland-Cliffs, and are excited with the significant optimization potential that will come from the integration with our current footprint."

Other customary approvals remain before the transaction is completed, but Cleveland-Cliffs expects that to happen before the end of the year. The Cleveland-based company sells iron ore pellets, flat-rolled steel, stainless steel, electrical steel and hot-briquetted iron.

"As we will soon become the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, we pledge to take great care of our expanded workforce and to support manufacturing in our country, through the safe and environmentally friendly production of steel," Goncalves said. "More than ever, we are ready for a great future for Cleveland-Cliffs and our people.”

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

1 of 11
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts