Cleveland-Cliffs giving out record-profit sharing bonuses of $3,500

More than 15,000 steelworkers work in Lake and Porter counties and they're the backbone of the local economy, Lash said.

"Let me give you an example. Believe it or not, I don't own many slacks. I'm more of a jeans or sweats guy," he told a crowd of hundreds of steelworkers at a USW rally for infrastructure Monday. "Knowing I had to come out here I went to the local mall to buy slacks yesterday. The mall in Hobart has seen some hard times lately. A couple of the flagship stores have closed over the last few years."

It's normally not as busy anymore but was crowded yesterday, Lash said.

"I was wondering what was going on," he said. "Finally, it hit me. The steel companies cut profit-sharing checks last week. I've lived here too long to believe that's a coincidence. The paychecks generated by the steel mills are the lifeblood of this area's economy."