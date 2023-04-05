Cleveland-Cliffs reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 14.1 million metric tons over the last five years, surpassing its original climate goals.

The steelmaker, one of the Region's biggest industrial companies, decreased emissions by 47% from 44.1 million metric tons in 2017 to 30 million metric tons last year. Cleveland-Cliffs attributed the reduction partly to its use of hot briquetted iron in its blast furnaces.

The steelmaker outlined its environmental, social and governance last year in its annual Sustainability Report. It outlines how the steelmaker's emissions were already below the 25% lower goal it sought to attain in 2030, which it also attributed to "optimizing its footprint" such as by idling a blast furnace at Indiana Harbors in East Chicago after determining Blast Furnace #7 was big enough to handle the current demand.

“Throughout our long history, the key to our sustainable growth at Cleveland-Cliffs has been our ability to adapt and reinvent ourselves several times — from iron ore mining, almost two centuries ago; to pelletizing after World War II; to direct reduction five years ago; to the production of significant tonnages of highly specified stainless, automotive grade, and electrical steels, as of today," Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "The Sustainability Report 2022 describes the progress made last year toward the achievement of our ESG goals and many of our sustainability initiatives, including our commitment to reducing GHG emissions 25% by 2030 from 2017 levels."

The report also outlines how the company reached new four-year contracts covering 14,000 employees represented by the United Steelworkers union and how it's working with the U.S. Department of Energy on carbon capture, hydrogen use and other decarbonization technologies.

It also notes how the company donated $7.4 million to local communities last year, brought in thousands of people from the community to open houses and family days at its mills and improved its water systems to increase recycling and reuse. Cleveland-Cliffs also improved its scoring on sustainability rating platforms like EcoVadis and CDP.

"We also provide updates on our many partnerships and collaborations with our neighboring communities, stakeholders and like-minded organizations," Goncalves said. "These actions underscore our deep commitment to building a stronger and more resilient Cleveland-Cliffs for the present and for the future generations.”