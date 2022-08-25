Cleveland-Cliffs hikes carbon steel prices

Cleveland-Cliffs is hiking prices for carbon steel products.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, is raising current spot market base prices by at least $75 per ton. The price increase applies to all new orders of carbon steel hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which turned a $601 million profit in the second quarter, is digging its heels in against falling steel prices amid the lifting of tariffs and fears of a recession.

Hot rolled steel prices are down 8% to $886 per ton, according to the steel pricing website Steelbenchmarker. Cold-rolled steel is up 2% to $1,165 a ton, but standard plate is down 4% to $1,792 a ton, shredded scrap down 4% to $428 a ton, heavy melting scrap down 5% to $316 a ton and busheling scrap down 10% to $433 a ton.

Cleveland-Cliffs is one of the Region's largest employers, with more than 7,500 employees at its mills in East Chicago and Burns Harbor. It also has operations in Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

The company, which started in 1847 as a mine operator, has been the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America since acquiring ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel in late 2020. It is also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America.

The vertically integrated company does everything from mining raw materials to making steel to doing finishing downstream. It employs 27,000 people across the country and is the largest supplier of steel to the auto industry in North America, a key part of its strategy.