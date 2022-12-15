Cleveland-Cliffs hikes steel prices for second time in weeks

Cleveland-Cliffs has hiked prices on hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products for the second time in just a few weeks.

The Cleveland-based steel company, one of the largest industrial employers in the smokestack-heavy Calumet Region, increased current spot market base prices for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products at least $50 per net ton. The higher prices just took effect immediately with all new orders.

Cleveland-Cliffs just increased spot market prices for steel by at least $60 per ton in the last week of November, prompting U.S. Steel to follow suit and also hike prices. The steelmaker is now charging at least $750 per net ton for hot-rolled steel. Cleveland-Cliffs said it was hiking prices again because of improving dynamics in the raw materials and distribution markets and the response to market feedback after the November price increase.

Steel prices soared to record highs last year but since have been declining.

The price of hot-rolled band recently fell 3% to $663 a ton, cold-rolled coil 12% to $992 a ton and standard plate 1% to $1,649 a ton in the United States, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. Shredded scrap rose 1% to $357 a ton in the United States, according to SteelBenchmarker. The price of heavy melting scrap declined 7% to $285 a ton and busheling scrap rose 2% to $354 a ton.

Cleveland-Cliffs went from being a mining company to the nation's largest flat-rolled steelmaker after acquiring long-term clients ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel. It's now a vertically integrated company that's also the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets and the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in the United States. It employs more than 27,000 people at its mills and mines in North America.