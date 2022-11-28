Cleveland-Cliffs hikes steel prices

Cleveland-Cliffs has hiked prices on hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel products.

The Cleveland-based steel company, one of the largest manufacturers operating in the blue-collar Calumet Region, increased current spot market prices for steel by at least $60 per ton. The price hike goes into effect with all new orders.

The price hikes come at a time when demand normally dips seasonally with construction slowing down in the winter months.

Steel prices hit record highs in 2021 as demand recovered from lockdowns early in the pandemic but have since been declining amid inflation, recessionary fears and other economic factors.

In November, the price of hot-rolled band fell 9% to $686 a ton, standard plate 3% to $1,661 a ton and shredded scrap 6% to $359 a ton in the United States, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. The price of heavy melting scrap declined 4% to $286 a ton and busheling scrap 8% to $347 a ton.

The price of cold-rolled coil rose 1% to $1,043 a ton, according to SteelBenchmarker.

Cleveland-Cliffs started in 1847 and long served as a mine operator that supplied iron ore to steel mills in Northwest Indiana and elsewhere. It bought out its biggest customers, ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel, in late 2020, becoming one of the biggest steelmakers in Northwest Indiana overnight.

The vertically integrated company does everything from mining raw materials to making steel to cranking out steel products via finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing operations.

Cleveland-Cliffs is now the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets and the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry, focusing much of its strategy on U.S. manufacturing, especially automaking. It employs 27,000 people at its mills and mines in the United States and Canada.