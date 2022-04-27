Cleveland-Cliffs hiring at local mills

Much is often made of the decline of the good-paying steel mill jobs that made the Calumet Region what it is today.

But Cleveland-Cliffs, one of the Region's largest employers, is again hiring.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker has opened up the hiring pool for its Burns Harbor, Indiana Harbor and Riverdale steel mills. It's now accepting applications for hourly utility workers to fill any positions that open up.

"The application process is open to any individual that chooses to apply," USW Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad Sr. said in a hiring notice. "Pursuant to existing labor agreements with the United Steelworkers, hiring preference is given to direct relatives of USW-represented Cleveland-Cliffs employees and retirees. Salaried non-represented employees may also refer direct relatives."

People can apply on the Indiana Career Connect website. Cleveland-Cliffs, the successor to ArcelorMittal USA, also has several other jobs posted there, including for service technicians, truck drivers, IT operators, business analysts, associate electrical engineers and site safety engineers at Indiana Harbor Works. It's also posted an opening for welding controls IT engineers, maintenance technicians, finance analysts, environmental engineers, maintenance specialists and process control engineers at Burns Harbor.

Other openings include plant engineers, process control engineers, shift managers and rail fleet logistics planners.

"Due to the expected high volume of interest, there may be periods when the maximum limit for applicants in the job pool is reached," Trinidad said. "When this occurs, the candidate will need to check back periodically on the Indiana Career Connect website to apply when the position is made available again."

Applicants must be 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. They must be willing to work eight, 10 and 12 hour shifts, including rotating shifts and weekends.

Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steelmaker in Northwest Indiana, offers a number of benefits including profit-sharing, holiday premium pay, a 401k, pension contributions and medical, dental, vision and life insurance with no monthly premiums.

For more information, visit www.indianacareerconnect.com.

