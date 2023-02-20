Cleveland-Cliffs posted record revenue of $23 billion last year and used the funds to shore up its balance sheet.

After expanding from mining to become a vertically integrated steelmaker by buying up its biggest customers, the company paid down debt partly incurred from acquiring AreceloMirral USA and AK Steel a few years ago.

"From a profitability standpoint, our adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 billion and free cash flow of $1.5 billion were each the second highest in company history, only exceeded by 2021. That said, our most significant financial accomplishment in 2022 was the dramatic improvement to our balance sheet, where we eliminated over $3 billion in liabilities via debt paydown and pension and OPEB obligation reductions," said Celso Goncalves, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in a conference call with investors. "I have been clear since day one that derisking the balance sheet is my top priority, and we will remain consistent in deploying the majority of free cash flow toward debt repayment."

The company managed to increase revenue by increasing average selling prices for steel by $200 million per ton despite index hot-rolled prices falling by $600 per ton year over year.

Cleveland-Cliffs shipped 3.8 million tons of steel in the fourth quarter, its best shipment quarter in a year. It generated $262 million in free cash flow, using it to pay down $200 million in debt and another $30 billion in share buybacks.

The company expects its steelmaking costs to decline by $2 billion this year, partly as a result of an $800 million decrease in maintenance and idling costs and a $400 million cost improvement because of high production volumes. It also expects to reduce capital investments by at least $200 million last year.

"The transformation of acquisitions such as the ones we executed in 2020 are not done to build an empire or just so we could call ourselves the largest flat-rolled steel company. We actually do these things to unlock value through synergies, not only the obvious synergies that anyone can identify, but also, and mainly, the ones that are not so obvious, but actually create real value from situations never identified before or never explored before by others," CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in the conference call with investors. "That's exactly what we have demonstrated in our latest round of fixed-price contract renegotiations. For the full year 2022, our weighted average realized price for our carbon steel automotive contracts was about $1,300 per net ton on a mix that consisted of about 70% coated products, 15% cold-rolled steel and 15% hot-rolled."

Cleveland-Cliffs sold seven million tons of steel to the automotive sector last year. It's managed to lock in higher prices during long-term contracts because of its market position.

"We at Cleveland-Cliffs have a lot to be proud of for what we have accomplished in the last two years and even more to be excited about looking ahead. We have broken free from the harmful old paradigm that automotive steel should be priced like a commodity," Goncalves said. "Our balance sheet improvement over the past year is remarkable, and it will only get better from here. Our costs are down, and our backlog of capital needs from the time of the acquisitions has been taken care of. Prices are on the upward trend. With the fourth quarter EBITDA trough behind us, we look forward to the success that 2023 will bring to Cleveland-Cliffs."