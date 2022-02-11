Cleveland-Cliffs made record $20.4 billion revenue last year

After buying ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel to transform from an iron ore mining company to North America's largest flat-rolled steelmaker, Cleveland-Cliffs attained record revenue, net income, operating cash flow and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last year.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker that's become a major presence along the industrialized lakeshore in Northwest Indiana brought in annual revenue of $20.4 billion, EBITDA of $5.3 billion and operating cash flow of $2.8 billion in 2021.

And the bottom line?

Cleveland-Cliffs earned a record annual profit of $3 billion last year, or $5.36 per share. That's up from a net loss of $81 million or $0.32 per share the previous year.

“During the last two years, we completed the construction and started operating our flagship state-of-the-art Direct Reduction plant, and also acquired and paid for the acquisition of two big steel companies and a major scrap company," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "The results we achieved in 2021 are a clear demonstration of how powerful Cleveland-Cliffs has become, as our revenues grew more than 10 times, from $2 billion in 2019 to over $20 billion in 2021. All this growth was profitable growth, generating $5.3 billion of adjusted EBITDA and $3 billion of net income this past year. Our strong cash flow generation allowed us to not only reduce our diluted share count by 10%, but also to bring our leverage down to a very healthy level of just 1x Adjusted EBITDA.”

In the fourth quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs brought in $5.3 billion in consolidated revenues, up from $2.3 billion during the same period of 2021.

The company made $899 million in net income in the fourth quarter or $1.69 per share. That's up from $74 million or $0.14 per share during the fourth quarter of 2020.

"During Q3 of last year we realized that our automotive clients would not be able to resolve their supply chain issues in Q4, and therefore demand pull from the sector would be weak," Goncalves said. "That would come on top of the widely expected lighter demand from service centers in Q4. As such, we elected not to chase weak demand, and instead accelerated maintenance forward to Q4 at several of our steel production and finishing facilities. These actions had a short-term impact on our unit costs in Q4, but should benefit our 2022 results."

Cleveland-Cliffs earned $1.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, up from $286 million during the same period in 2020.

Cleveland-Cliffs spent $761 million from the cash it reaped in during the fourth quarter to acquire Ferrous Processing and Trading Co. to get more into the scrap business, becoming more vertically integrated. The rest went to pay down $150 million in principal debt.

The company reduced its debt by $1.3 billion last year, including by about $1 billion in the fourth quarter. It has about $2.9 billion in outstanding debt.

Cleveland-Cliffs expects its growth to continue in 2022 given its market position and investments.

“Cleveland-Cliffs is, by a very large margin, the largest steel supplier of the automotive sector in the United States," Goncalves said. "Through our massive utilization of both HBI in our blast furnaces and prime scrap in our BOF’s, we are now able to stretch hot metal, reduce coke rate, and reduce CO2 emissions to a new international benchmark level for steel companies with product mix similar to ours. That’s particularly relevant when our clients in the automotive sector compare our emissions performance against their other major steel suppliers in countries like Japan, South Korea, France, Austria, Germany, Belgium and a few others. Said another way, through operational changes we have already implemented and that do not depend on breakthrough technologies or massive investment, Cleveland-Cliffs is setting a new world benchmark in CO2 emissions for steel suppliers of higher quality steels to the automotive sector.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.