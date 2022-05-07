Cleveland-Cliffs marks 175 years in business

Cleveland-Cliffs recently marked 175 years in business.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial companies, went from being an iron ore miner supplying steelmakers to the largest flat-rolled producer of steel in the country after buying ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel to become a vertically integrated giant in the U.S. steel sector.

"For nearly two centuries, Cleveland-Cliffs has been instrumental in building modern society in the United States through the domestic steel industry. Companies with this type of longevity are incredibly rare," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Cleveland-Cliffs has achieved this through its resilience, innovation and constant reinvention which has kept the company relevant and adaptive to an ever-changing world for generations.”

The company marked its anniversary by ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday.

“Today, we are commemorating and celebrating the achievements, ingenuity and hard work of our past and present employees," Goncalves said. "From our humble beginnings as an iron ore mining company to a new era for Cleveland-Cliffs as a major vertically integrated steel company, I am proud to lead the only producer of steel in North America that has full control of its ferrous supply chain as well as the largest supplier of specialized steel to the automotive companies in North America."

"Built on this strong foundation," Goncalves continued, "Cleveland-Cliffs is well-positioned to supply innovative steels for electric vehicles, renewable energy and the rebuilding of American manufacturing for many more decades ahead.”

Cleveland-Cliffs was founded in 1847, shipping iron ore from Minnesota and Michigan to steel mills like those around the Lake Michigan shoreline in Northwest Indiana. It's been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1960 and now employs 26,000 people across North America, including more than 7,500 in Northwest Indiana.

