Cleveland-Cliffs named a GM Supplier of the Year for fourth straight year

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., one of the Region's largest employers, was named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors, one of its biggest customers.

It's the fourth straight year the Cleveland-Cliffs or its predecessor company, AK Steel, has won the award, which highlights global suppliers that exceed GM's requirements or provide the automaker with innovative technologies.

The Detroit-based automaker recognized its top suppliers from 16 countries as among the best in the automotive industry.

A global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders select the winners based on performance last year.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president of global purchasing and supply chain. “Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs. We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year, and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”