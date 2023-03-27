Cleveland-Cliffs was named a GM Supplier of the Year for the sixth straight year.

Detroit-based GM, one of the Big Three automakers in the United States, recognized its leading suppliers at its recent 31st annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in San Antonio, Texas.

“Cleveland-Cliffs’ dedication to serving the automotive industry is at our deepest core, and we remain committed to our position as the leading automotive steel supplier in North America," Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Our acceptance of this award for the sixth straight year is great recognition for everything we do company-wide to have this leadership position — from product quality, to customer service, to innovation."

The award honors top suppliers who exceed its requirements, including in quality and technology.

They are recognized based on criteria like quality, launch, supply chain, total enterprise cost innovation, engineering, communication, transparency and safety.

"We are grateful for our partnership with General Motors, and look forward to continuing our track record of consistent performance delivering the best quality products exactly when needed, without ever having supply chain disruptions," Goncalves said.

A mining company and a vertically integrated steelmaker, Cleveland-Cliffs employs 27,000 people in North America, including 7,500 workers in Northwest Indiana. It consolidated much of the remaining integrated steel production in the United States in order to focus the American automotive sector, historically one of the biggest customers of Northwest Indiana's steel mills.