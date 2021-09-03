 Skip to main content
Cleveland-Cliffs names new executives
Cleveland-Cliffs names new executives

Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, promoted three executives to new leadership roles in the company.

The steelmaker, one of the largest employers in Northwest Indiana, named Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Clifford T. Smith, who's been with the company since 2003 and has progressed through various senior management positions, to EVP and president of Cleveland-Cliffs Steel. In his new role, he'll continue to lead operations and commercial for all business segments, including steelmaking and tubular components.

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Keith A. Koci, who served as senior vice president and CFO for Metals USA before joining Cleveland-Cliffs in 2019, was promoted to EVP and president of Cleveland-Cliffs Services. In his new role, he's tasked with overseeing scrap recycling, procurement, logistics and information technology. Koci also will be expected to grow the company's raw material portfolio, particularly in the domestic scrap recycling market.

Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer Celso L. Goncalves, who worked in investment banking at Deutsche Bank in New York and at Jefferies in New York and São Paulo, Brazil, before joining Cleveland-Cliffs in 2016, was promoted to EVP, CFO. He now will lead Cleveland-Cliffs' financial organization and assume responsibility for finance, investor relations, accounting, tax and treasury. He also will lead strategic business development and other corporate initiatives.

“Today’s announcement represents the formation of the ideal leadership structure for our recently transformed company going forward, with promotions to the three members of my core team," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Cliff Smith, Keith Koci and Celso Goncalves have been critical contributors to our remarkable transformation over the past two years, and I will rely on them to continue to execute on our strategic objectives. I plan to be in this seat for the long term, and the collaboration of these three executives and their work with me are paramount to the continued success of our company.”

All three of the promoted executives will report directly to Goncalves.

“First, Cliff has been and will continue to be my second in command at Cleveland-Cliffs, and the success of the integration of our two major acquisitions speaks to his effective leadership," he said. "Second, in this new era of steel decarbonization, scrap will become precious metal, and Keith’s deep background in M&A makes him the perfect person to lead this venture. And finally, through his successful career both in investment banking and here at Cliffs leading our capital structure transformation initiatives, Celso has perfected the skills I need in a CFO at this time.”

