Cleveland-Cliffs nets record profit of $1.3 billion, record revenue of $6 billion

Cleveland-Cliffs had quite a quarter.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, pulled in record profit of $1.3 billion, record revenue of $6 billion and recorded $1.9 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the third quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs has brought in $2.1 billion in profit, or $3.69 per share, up from a loss of $155 million during the same period last year. It's brought in $15.1 billion in revenue in the first nine months of the year as compared to $3.1 billion during the first nine months of 2020.

Long an iron ore mining operation, the company grew significantly in size last year after acquiring ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel. It's now the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.