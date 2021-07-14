Cleveland-Cliffs offering steelworkers up to $3,000 to get vaccinated

Cleveland-Cliffs is offering steelworkers cash bonuses of up to $3,000 if they get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Steelworkers can get bonuses between $200 and $3,000 depending on how many people at their workplace get vaccinated. Company officials describe the bonuses as "the most generous vaccine incentive program in the world."

"For those of you who know me for many years and those of you who I have met during my recent visits to several of our sites, you know I truly care about the health and safety of our employees," Chairman, CEO and President Lourenco Goncalves wrote in a message to employees. "That is why I have so strongly advocated for the COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines work to protect you, your young children, your older parents and your friends."

Goncalves urged workers to keep their colleagues safe.

"Very importantly, they protect your co-workers that cannot be vaccinated at this time, due to existing or temporary health conditions," he said. "I met some of these men and women on the floor of several of our plants; they exist and they need our help."

Cleveland-Cliffs will pay each worker $1,500 if 75% of their workplace gets vaccinated and $3,000 per employee if 85% gets the vaccine.