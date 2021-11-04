 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cleveland-Cliffs partners with U.S. Department of Energy on climate change initiative
urgent

Cleveland-Cliffs partners with U.S. Department of Energy on climate change initiative

Cleveland-Cliffs partners with U.S. Department of Energy on climate change initiative

Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill in Burns Harbor is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Cleveland-Cliffs is partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy on the Better Climate Challenge initiative that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of the largest industrial employers in Northwest Indiana, has announced a commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 25% by 2030 as compared to 2017 levels. It said it plans to reduce greenhouse gases at all its operations, which locally include East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The initiative will help Cleveland-Cliffs with technical assistance, opportunities for peer exchange and updates on actionable best practices for carbon reduction to tackle the looming threat of climate change.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

“We are pleased to now be working hand-in-hand with the U.S government in our efforts to meet our 2030 emissions target, and also share what we believe are global best practices in minimizing greenhouse gas emissions," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Our operations are among the most environmentally friendly of their kind in the world, but we still continue to make improvements to reduce carbon emissions. This includes the use of HBI in blast furnaces, the increased utilization of prime scrap in our BOFs, and with that, the corresponding reduction in coke rate. We appreciate the DOE’s recognition of our accomplishments thus far and look forward to reporting on our continued emissions reduction progress.”

Cleveland-Cliffs, an iron ore mine operator since 1847, became the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America after buying AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA last year. The Cleveland-based company employs more than 25,000 people across the country, including thousands of steelworkers in Northwest Indiana. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts