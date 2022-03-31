Cleveland-Cliffs reaches deal to put patches on Cavs jerseys

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, reached a deal to put its logo on NBA jerseys.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States, will start displaying its logo on Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys during the 2022-23 season.

“Cliffs has been an anchor for Cleveland and the Great Lakes Region for 175 years. We share an immense amount of hometown pride and love for this region and are committed to having a positive influence on the people that live and work here,” said Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski.

“While our respective roles in the community are much different from each other, both Cliffs and the Cavs are considered part of the ‘fabric of life’ here in Northeast Ohio. It is now very appropriate and relevant for Cliffs to be represented, literally, on the fabric of the Cavs player jerseys.”

The company has been headquartered in Cleveland and active in the Great Lakes region since 1847. It has a long-standing relationship with the Cavaliers, who play a half-mile away from its headquarters in downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland-Cliffs is now the only steel company to have an NBA jersey patch partnership. Many of its competitors like U.S. Steel and Steel Dynamics are based in cities without NBA teams, though Nucor is based in Charlotte, where the Hornets play.

“Cleveland-Cliffs is proud of our partnership with the Cavaliers and the NBA, for our employees, their families, their communities and the entire Great Lakes region. The Cavs stand out as a unique and authentic showcase for the importance of teamwork with its talented players, coaching staff and management team, coming together strategically to win," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Gonclaves said.

"Cleveland-Cliffs is no different. We are made by our 26,000 employees. These people, situated across the entire Great Lakes region, are talented and dedicated, working together to execute a well-thought-out strategy to produce a vital material, steel, that is woven into the fabric of everyday modern life. The power of this Cliffs-Cavs partnership is our common culture of teamwork, family and community, which are fundamental to our ongoing success."

Gary native and NBA All-Star Darius Garland attended the news conference announcing the deal. His grandparents worked in the steel industry in Northwest Indiana.

“I will be very proud to wear the Cleveland-Cliffs logo on my jersey starting next season,” Garland said. “Being from Gary, Indiana, I know first-hand how important Cliffs and steel are to communities, both here in Cleveland and across our region. Every time I put this jersey on and see the Cliffs patch on the chest, I’ll be reminded of these people and motivated by the hardworking mentality that they bring every day.”

