Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new contract with United Auto Workers union

“We are extremely pleased to continue our commitment to good-paying middle-class union jobs with a new labor agreement at Dearborn. Our union workforce is at the core of what we do at Cleveland-Cliffs, and Cleveland-Cliffs is at the core of American manufacturing as a whole," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "This is particularly relevant now, with the very real challenges and opportunities related to a new green era in steelmaking and in manufacturing. Dearborn is home of the most modern galvanizing line in the country, built in 2011 to produce the most advanced extra-wide automotive-grade exposed materials, among several other high-end specs. Our local team at Dearborn is committed to the long-term health and success of our Company and our country, and as such, we were able to get a deal done with the UAW Local 600 that is fair and equitable for both sides.”