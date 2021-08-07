 Skip to main content
Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new contract with United Auto Workers union
Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Cleveland-Cliffs has reached a new three-year labor contract with the United Auto Workers union at its Dearborn Works plant in Michigan.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's main steelmakers, reached a deal with UAW Local 600 that will cover about 1,000 UAW-represented workers at the plant near Detroit. It goes into effect retroactively from Aug. 1, and lasts through July 31, 2024.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., one of the Region's largest employers, was named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors, one of its biggest customers.

The American automotive sector is key to Cleveland-Cliffs' strategy. The steelmaker shipped an estimated 1.2 million tons of metal to automakers last quarter.

“We are extremely pleased to continue our commitment to good-paying middle-class union jobs with a new labor agreement at Dearborn. Our union workforce is at the core of what we do at Cleveland-Cliffs, and Cleveland-Cliffs is at the core of American manufacturing as a whole," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "This is particularly relevant now, with the very real challenges and opportunities related to a new green era in steelmaking and in manufacturing. Dearborn is home of the most modern galvanizing line in the country, built in 2011 to produce the most advanced extra-wide automotive-grade exposed materials, among several other high-end specs. Our local team at Dearborn is committed to the long-term health and success of our Company and our country, and as such, we were able to get a deal done with the UAW Local 600 that is fair and equitable for both sides.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the biggest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847, it was long just a mining company furnishing Northwest Indiana's steel mills with iron ore until it bought AK Steel and ArcelorMittal usA last year. Now it employs more than 25,000 people in North America and has been bringing in record revenue.

