Cleveland-Cliffs has reached new deals with organized labor and a state government over iron ore leases.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of the big two steel producers in Northwest Indiana, reached a new four-year labor agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1943 at its Middletown Works steel mill between Cincinnati and Dayton in Ohio. It will cover 2,100 hourly steelworkers at the former AK Steel mill when it goes into effect on May 15.

A majority of the workers ratified the agreement.

“We are pleased to have concluded the process of negotiating and implementing a new labor agreement at Middletown Works," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "The agreement just ratified by our union-represented employees is fair, equitable and beneficial for our employees and for the company.”

Cleveland-Cliffs, which has operations in East Chicago, Gary, Burns Harbor, Riverdale and New Carlisle, also reached a pact with Minnesota for new iron ore mineral leases at Nashwauk in the Iron Range.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said it would ask the executive council to approve the company's new leases to mine iron ore in the Iron Range in Upper Minnesota.

“Cleveland-Cliffs and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have reached an agreement on a package of state iron ore mineral leases at the Nashwauk mine site for review by the Minnesota Executive Council on May 25," Goncalves said. "I thank Gov. Walz for his support and the great work of his Department of Natural Resources. ... When approved by the MN Executive Council, the leases will be used to provide a long-term extension of Hibbing Taconite’s mine life, securing the future of Hibbing Taconite and the good-paying, union jobs at HibTac, our flagship operation in Minnesota. I look forward to the Minnesota Executive Council’s review and approval of this lease package on May 25.”

