Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new three-year deal with United Auto Workers

It's the latest in a series of new deals Cleveland-Cliffs has reached with union locals since taking over AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA last year, becoming the largest producer of flat-rolled steel in North America.

“Our union workforce is at the core of not just what we do but American manufacturing as a whole, and we are pleased to continue our commitment to good-paying middle-class jobs with a new labor agreement at Rockport," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Our local team at Rockport is committed to the long-term health and success of our company, our country, and our environment, and as such, we were able to get a deal done that is fair and equitable for both sides.”