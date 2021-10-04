 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new three-year deal with United Auto Workers
urgent

Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new three-year deal with United Auto Workers

Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new three-year deal with United Auto Workers

Cleveland-Cliffs signs have gone up at the former ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor steel mill.

 Joseph S. Pete

Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Auto Workers union have reached a new three-year deal at an Indiana plant.

UAW Local 3044 and the Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, agreed to a contract covering pay, benefits and working conditions for 350 union-represented workers at its Rockport Works mill on the Ohio River in southern Indiana.

It's the latest in a series of new deals Cleveland-Cliffs has reached with union locals since taking over AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA last year, becoming the largest producer of flat-rolled steel in North America.

“Our union workforce is at the core of not just what we do but American manufacturing as a whole, and we are pleased to continue our commitment to good-paying middle-class jobs with a new labor agreement at Rockport," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Our local team at Rockport is committed to the long-term health and success of our company, our country, and our environment, and as such, we were able to get a deal done that is fair and equitable for both sides.”

Rockport Works operates an 80-inch galvanizing line and a hot-dip galvanizing and galvanealing line. It makes cold-rolled carbon, coated and stainless steels for a number of markets, including automotive, appliance, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

“We embrace our unions as partners and allow for participation in our success," Goncalves said. "Our partnership is a powerful one, and with this latest deal, we will maintain our competitive cost structure in flat-rolled steel relative to any of our peers.”

Cleveland-Cliffs employs around 25,000 workers across the country, including in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

+9 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts