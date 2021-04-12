 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cleveland-Cliffs reaches tentative new agreement with USW local in Ohio
urgent

Cleveland-Cliffs reaches tentative new agreement with USW local in Ohio

Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new agreement with USW local in Ohio

Cleveland-Cliffs' offices at the Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago are shown,

 Joseph S. Pete

Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers union have reached a tentative agreement at a former AK Steel mill in Ohio.

Last year, the Cleveland-based steelmaker acquired AK Steel and then ArcelorMittal USA, putting it in charge of local steel mills and finishing operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle and making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States.

The company, which vertically integrated its traditional business of iron ore mining with steelmaking by buying out its steelmaker customers, agreed to take on contracts the steel companies reached with the USW during the last round of labor negotiations in 2018.

1:20 WATCH NOW: Cleveland-Cliffs turned a $74 million profit on $2.3 billion in revenue in fourth quarter

USW reached a four-year deal with ArcelorMittal USA that expires next September. The union had a three-year pact with AK Steel that expired this year.

But USW and Cleveland-Cliffs came to a new deal for a 53-month contract that would cover about 300 workers at the Mansfield Works steel mill in Mansfield, which is between Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio.

“We are pleased to reach a new labor contract with the USW for our employees at Mansfield Works, one of our several EAF steel mills," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "As we have done in previous union contract negotiations, once again the Cliffs’ team was able to expeditiously get to a deal that is fair and equitable to both parties. Cleveland-Cliffs sees the USW as a very important partner with a lot more in common with our company than disagreements, and that’s why we can get deals done fairly quickly while others often struggle to find common ground with the union."

0:44 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Brian Wright preview

Workers must ratify the proposed deal. If approved, it would retroactively go into effect as of April 1.

Cleveland-Cliffs did not disclose details of the tentative agreement pending ratification.

"This agreement provides Cleveland-Cliffs a competitive cost structure for future success, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the USW, providing good-paying middle-class union jobs to our employees," Goncalves said. 

+9 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Craft brewery, T-shirt shop, Dairy Belle and Redamak's open
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: SBA Offering $16.2 Billion In Relief To Theaters, Arts Venues And Cultural Groups

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts