Cleveland-Cliffs reaches tentative new agreement with USW local in Ohio

Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers union have reached a tentative agreement at a former AK Steel mill in Ohio.
Last year, the Cleveland-based steelmaker acquired AK Steel and then ArcelorMittal USA, putting it in charge of local steel mills and finishing operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle and making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States.
The company, which vertically integrated its traditional business of iron ore mining with steelmaking by buying out its steelmaker customers, agreed to take on contracts the steel companies reached with the USW during the last round of labor negotiations in 2018.
USW reached a four-year deal with ArcelorMittal USA that expires next September. The union had a three-year pact with AK Steel that expired this year.
But USW and Cleveland-Cliffs came to a new deal for a 53-month contract that would cover about 300 workers at the Mansfield Works steel mill in Mansfield, which is between Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio.
“We are pleased to reach a new labor contract with the USW for our employees at Mansfield Works, one of our several EAF steel mills," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "As we have done in previous union contract negotiations, once again the Cliffs’ team was able to expeditiously get to a deal that is fair and equitable to both parties. Cleveland-Cliffs sees the USW as a very important partner with a lot more in common with our company than disagreements, and that’s why we can get deals done fairly quickly while others often struggle to find common ground with the union."
Workers must ratify the proposed deal. If approved, it would retroactively go into effect as of April 1.
Cleveland-Cliffs did not disclose details of the tentative agreement pending ratification.
"This agreement provides Cleveland-Cliffs a competitive cost structure for future success, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the USW, providing good-paying middle-class union jobs to our employees," Goncalves said.