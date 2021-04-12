Cleveland-Cliffs reaches tentative new agreement with USW local in Ohio

Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers union have reached a tentative agreement at a former AK Steel mill in Ohio.

Last year, the Cleveland-based steelmaker acquired AK Steel and then ArcelorMittal USA, putting it in charge of local steel mills and finishing operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle and making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States.

The company, which vertically integrated its traditional business of iron ore mining with steelmaking by buying out its steelmaker customers, agreed to take on contracts the steel companies reached with the USW during the last round of labor negotiations in 2018.

USW reached a four-year deal with ArcelorMittal USA that expires next September. The union had a three-year pact with AK Steel that expired this year.

But USW and Cleveland-Cliffs came to a new deal for a 53-month contract that would cover about 300 workers at the Mansfield Works steel mill in Mansfield, which is between Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio.