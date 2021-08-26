Cleveland-Cliffs reaches vaccination rate of 75%, including at Indiana Harbor

Cleveland-Cliffs attained a 75% vaccination rate among employees nationwide after offering the "most generous vaccination program in the world."
The Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, Cleveland-Cliff's largest, reached a vaccination rate of 78%, as compared to a vaccination rate of just 43% in Lake County. That qualified vaccinated employees there for the company's full $3,000 vaccination bonus.
The Cleveland-based steelmaker launched an incentive program in July in conjunction with unions like the United Steelworkers, the United Autoworkers, and the International Association of Machinists. It originally offered $200 to anyone who got the vaccine, $1,500 to the vaccinated if the site's vaccination rate was over 75% and $3,000 if the rate was over 85%.
In the last week of the incentive, CEO and Chairman Lourenco Goncalves bumped it up to $1,500 to get vaccinated and $3,000 if 75% of the worksite got vaccinated, believing many steelworkers had gotten the shot but didn't have enough of a financial reward to bother to come forward to report it to their human resources department.
About 19,000 of Cleveland-Cliffs' 25,000 employees in North America ended up getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or about 75%
A total of 27 of the companies 43 locations reached a vaccinated rate of 75%, qualifying for the larger bonus.
Only about 9,000 employees had been vaccinated or about 35% of the total when Cleveland-Cliffs launched the incentive program back in July. The company's employee vaccination rate more than doubled over the course of the 45-day program.
Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North American and one of Northwest Indiana's big two steelmakers, said the program resulted in higher vaccination rates than both the national rate and the local communities where the steel mills are located.
“I am delighted with the success of our vaccine incentive program," Goncalves said. "I appreciate the support of our local managers and union partners in making herd immunity a reality at the majority of our locations. I implore both my steel-producing peers and all other companies who have not already done so to implement similar programs, in order to defeat this nasty virus in our country once and for all.”
Cleveland-Cliffs Middletown Works in Middletown, Ohio, achieved a vaccination rate of 75%, as compared to a county rate of 46% at its location. United Taconite in Minnesota's Iron Ore Range reached a vaccination rate of 75%, as compared to a local county rate of 55%.
