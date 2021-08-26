Cleveland-Cliffs reaches vaccination rate of 75%, including at Indiana Harbor

Cleveland-Cliffs attained a 75% vaccination rate among employees nationwide after offering the "most generous vaccination program in the world."

The Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, Cleveland-Cliff's largest, reached a vaccination rate of 78%, as compared to a vaccination rate of just 43% in Lake County. That qualified vaccinated employees there for the company's full $3,000 vaccination bonus.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker launched an incentive program in July in conjunction with unions like the United Steelworkers, the United Autoworkers, and the International Association of Machinists. It originally offered $200 to anyone who got the vaccine, $1,500 to the vaccinated if the site's vaccination rate was over 75% and $3,000 if the rate was over 85%.

In the last week of the incentive, CEO and Chairman Lourenco Goncalves bumped it up to $1,500 to get vaccinated and $3,000 if 75% of the worksite got vaccinated, believing many steelworkers had gotten the shot but didn't have enough of a financial reward to bother to come forward to report it to their human resources department.

About 19,000 of Cleveland-Cliffs' 25,000 employees in North America ended up getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or about 75%