Cleveland-Cliffs said it remains committed to blast furnaces like those at the integrated steel mills along Northwest Indiana's lakeshore and is pursuing a carbon capture and sequestration test to look to rein in emissions.

Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a recent conference call with investors that the company would not follow rival U.S. Steel's strategy of diversifying its portfolio to include more lower-cost and lower-emission electric arc furnaces at mini-mills.

"Differently from every other steel company in the United States, Cleveland-Cliffs is fully committed to the blast furnace's technological route," he said in the conference call. "Our significant presence as a supplier of highly specified automotive-grade materials, particularly exposed parts, dictates the use of blast furnaces and basic oxygen furnaces. And we are not alone. Every country with a major presence of automotive manufacturing, such as Japan, South Korea, Germany, France or even China, currently the largest automotive producer in the world, relies on blast furnaces and BOFs. These countries actually have to import massive amounts of iron ore pellets and center feed from others. And all of these countries generate a lot of scrap, but they still do not transition to EAFs, and certainly do not rely on EAFs, for highly sophisticated carbon flat-rolled steel products, such as in automotive."

Blast furnaces used to be the primary method of steelmaking in the United States. But they have lost much of their business over the last several decades to mini-mills, which are cheaper to operate, often located in southern and rural areas and usually not unionized, cutting down on steelmaker's labor costs by paying workers lower wages.

Mini-mills now account for an estimated 70% of domestic steel production, according to the Steel Manufacturers Association. As the long-vacant merchant mills at Gary Works attest, mini-mills have long since seized entire segments of the market like rebar for construction.

But integrated steelmaking has persisted, largely because new steel is needed to serve automakers and other industries that demand stronger and higher-quality steel products.

That's why automating nations across the world continue to rely on blast furnaces, Goncalves said.

"The reason is simple. In order to supply steel to their own domestic automotive clients, they need their blast furnaces and BOFs," he said. "That's also our case here in the United States, and that's why Cleveland-Cliffs does not need to and does not plan to invest in new EAFs, beyond the five EAFs we already operate. ... In our view of the current economic landscape, automotive is the most exciting steel-consuming sector for 2023. The current age of cars on the road, the consumer backlog, the low unemployment rate and the still low inventory levels at the dealer lots continue to point to growth in automotive sales and production over the coming years, particularly now when they have finally improved the performance of their supply chains."

Blast furnaces have, however, increasingly come under fire as they burn coke, a purified form of coal, to melt iron ore into iron that's later turned into steel. As a result, they release a significant amount of carbon emissions the world has been looking to stamp out to combat climate change.

An academic study by scientists Valentin Vogl, Olle Olsson and Björn Nykvist last year found blast furnaces account for 7% of the globe's greenhouse gases.

The industry has been described as difficult-to-decarbonize for various technical reasons, as huge amounts of energy and heat are needed for metallurgical processes at such a massive scale. Both ArcelorMittal and Cleveland-Cliffs have cited idling blast furnaces as progress toward their climate reduction goals, including when Cleveland-Cliffs indefinitely idled Blast Furnace #4 at Indiana Harbor, ending a century of ironmaking at the former LTV mill on the west side.

Cleveland-Cliffs is pursuing other strategies to clean up its steel production, including a carbon capture and sequestration trial at its Burns Harbor mill.

"There is also the ability to substantially increase the use of hydrogen in our operations, replacing fossil fuel-based energy that we use throughout the entire footprint, particularly in our direct reduction plant and in our blast furnaces. We already use hydrogen in some processes, but its broader use will depend mainly on the economic availability of hydrogen itself," Goncalves said in the conference call with investors. "To facilitate this, we have joined with the industry and academic partners, informing the Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Coalition, or GLCH, a coordinated hydrogen hub effort to transition the Midwest into a leading low-carbon fuel production center. Cleveland-Cliffs has successfully implemented the use of hot-briquetted iron in blast furnaces. Now we look forward to becoming the first steel company in the world to utilize hydrogen as a clean reductant to iron oxides in a full industry scale."

BP also is exploring carbon capture and sequestration that could potentially serve the heavy industry along the Lake Michigan lakefront.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made in our study of full-scale carbon capture at Burns Harbor, our largest steel plant," Goncalves said. "As we look at it now, based on the incentives the U.S. government has offered per unit of carbon sequestered, this project should generate a meaningful internal rate of return."

