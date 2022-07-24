Cleveland-Cliffs reports $601 million profit in second quarter

Cleveland-Cliffs reported a $601 million profit in the second quarter.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's top employers, pulled in $6.3 billion in revenue in the three-month period ending June 30. Its consolidated revenues totaled $6.3 billion for the quarter, up from $5 billion during the same period last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs made $1.13 per share in the second quarter. That's down from $1.33 per share during the same period in 2021, when it made $795 million in profit.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued execution of our strategy. With free cash flow that more than doubled compared to the first quarter, we were able to achieve our largest quarterly debt reduction since our transformation began a couple years ago, while delivering substantial capital returns via share repurchases," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "As we move into the second half of the year, we expect this healthy level of free cash flow to continue, as a result of declining capex needs, the accelerating release of working capital, and the heavy use of fixed price sales contracts. In addition, we expect to see further significant increases in the average selling prices for these fixed contracts resetting on October 1st.”

As steel prices dipped, the company made $1.1 billion in adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization during the second quarter as compared to $1.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021.

But Cleveland-Cliffs sees automotive demand — a key part of its business strategy — rebounding.

“Our industry-leading exposure to the automotive sector separates us from all other steel companies in the United States. The health of the steel market over the past year and a half has been largely driven by the construction sector, with automotive lagging far behind — mainly due to supply chain issues unrelated to steel," Goncalves said. "Nevertheless, with automotive demand outpacing production for more than two years now, the consumer backlog for cars, SUVs and trucks has become enormous. As supply chain problems continue to be resolved by our automotive clients, pent-up demand for electric vehicles continues to increase, and light vehicle manufacturing catches up with demand, Cleveland-Cliffs will be the primary beneficiary among all steel companies in the United States. This important distinction of our business relative to other steel producers should become clear as we progress through the remainder of this year and into next year.”