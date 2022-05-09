Cleveland-Cliffs reports making progress toward reducing carbon footprint

Cleveland-Cliffs said it has been reducing carbon emissions in its newly released Sustainability Report 2021.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, a major pillar of the Calumet Region economy, reported all-time annual records in revenues, net income, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow last year after absorbing ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel. It says it is also making progress on its environmental, social and governance goals.

“Cleveland-Cliffs has built a strong legacy of sustainable business practices. As we transformed into the largest flat-rolled steel company in North America, this has been the foundation for integrating our standards across our newly acquired operations," Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves said. "In the midst of dynamic market changes, our commitment to earning and protecting our social license to operate remains constant and is a critical component of our long-term business strategy. "

Cleveland-Cliffs said it reduced carbon intensity per ton last year by using more hot briquetted iron instead of coke in its blast furnaces, allowing it to improve productivity and stretch hot metal production. It released 34.5 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is up slightly year-over-year due to increased production during the recovery from the pandemic trough in 2020 but down substantially from 44.1 million tons with a much smaller corporate footprint in 2017.

It acquired Ferrous Processing and Trading Co. so it could recycle more scrap.

"I am proud of the numerous sustainability initiatives we have in place throughout the business," Goncalves said. "This underscores our deep commitment to supporting the local communities where we operate. As Cleveland-Cliffs’ journey continues, we look forward to further developing sustainability strategies that are operationally relevant and add even greater support to our sites and stakeholders through open communication and strong partnerships.”

The steelmaker also partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy on emissions reduction and energy efficiency initiatives. It also donated $6.5 million to charity and attained a 75% vaccination rate of its 26,000 employees after dangling cash incentives.

