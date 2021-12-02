Cleveland-Cliffs representative to address Calumet Area Industrial Commission

Cleveland-Cliffs Vice President of Government Relations Patrick Bloom will address the Calumet Area Industrial Commission on Friday.
Bloom will keynote the CAIC's 53rd annual luncheon at noon Friday at the Beverly Country Club at 8700 S. Western Ave. in Chicago.
He represents Cleveland-Cliffs, the Cleveland-based iron ore miner that become North America's largest producer of flat-rolled steel and one of the most prominent names in Northwest Indiana industry after buying much of ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel last year.
The company now runs the former ArcelorMittal USA steel mills in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale, and New Carlisle, making it one of Northwest Indiana's leading employers and most significant economic contributors.
Bloom has started to appear on the circuit of local business groups, also recently serving on a panel for the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce on climate change and how local businesses are trying to cut back on emissions.
The Calumet Area Industrial Commission serves heavy industry in the Calumet Region that extends from south Chicago, through Chicago's south suburbs in Illinois to Northwest Indiana. It offers manufacturers and other businesses in the area a number of services, such as help finding employees, on the job training, apprenticeships and safety programs.
Members who are sponsoring the luncheon include the Alsip Mini Mill, Fifth Third Bank, First Midwest Bank, Wintrust Commercial Banking, Northfolk Southern and Sharlen Electric Co.
For more information or tickets, visit calumetareaindustrial.com or call (773) 928-6000.
