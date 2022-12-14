Cleveland-Cliffs rolls out new steels for electric vehicles

Cleveland-Cliffs is rolling out a new Motor-Max line of non-oriented electrical steels for high-frequency motors and generators, targeting the burgeoning electric vehicle market that's poised to explode in the coming years.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of the largest industrial companies along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, designed the electrical steels for equipment like high-speed motors, electric vehicle traction motors and aircraft generators.

Cleveland-Cliffs foresees an increase in demand for automotive-quality electrical steels as demand grows for electric vehicle motors as EV adoption continues to become more widespread nationwide. Electric vehicles have been gaining significant market share with most automakers having more EVs in development and California requiring that all new vehicle sales be electric vehicles by 2035.

After a century of use of the internal combustion engine, legacy automakers are betting big on the shift. Ford for instance is investing $11.4 billion in new battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Cleveland-Cliffs is trying to position itself at the forefront of the market.

"From research to production, Cleveland-Cliffs has the experience and capabilities to produce the quality electrical steels necessary for these distinctive high-performance applications to meet a broad range of customer technical requirements," Cleveland-Cliffs said in a press release. "EV traction motors are one of the most crucial components of electric vehicles and utilizing Motor-Max High-Frequency electrical steels will improve the overall efficiency and performance of the motor. With a reliable, domestic supply of Motor-Max electrical steels, automotive OEMs have a dependable source for their production of EV motors in the United States."

Cleveland-Cliffs will make the products with direct reduced iron and recycled steel scrap at its electric arc furnaces. The steelmaker said it sources materials just from the United States, controls the production cycle and uses a method of production that lowers greenhouse gas emissions.

It also seeks to be a leader in the production of the grain-oriented electrical steels used in electric vehicle charging stations as that infrastructure gets built out nationwide.