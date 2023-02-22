Cleveland-Cliffs consolidated much of the domestic steel industry with an eye toward serving U.S. automotive plants, and the company said the strategy has been paying off.

The steelmaker, one of the Region's largest employers, is expecting higher sales and prices this year as the automotive sector rebounds from the chip shortages that plagued it during the pandemic, resulting in production cutbacks and leaving car lots half-empty.

"We are actually expecting higher sales volume to the automotive sector in 2023 than in 2022. With that, for our direct automotive business, our largest end market, with typical volumes of 5 million tons per year, we expect our full year 2023 selling price of carbon flat-rolled steel to increase to $1,415 per net ton, a $115 per net ton increase year-over-year," Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, President and Chairman Lourenco Goncalves said in a recent conference call with investors. "We consider that a significant, but still modest price increase, basically in line with past inflation. Also, the vast majority of our customers recognize the value we provide, the solid advantage they enjoy from our unique one-stop-shop and customer service capabilities and how only our blast furnace and BOF-based steel can meet the most stringent quality standards for all of their flat-rolled needs."

Automotive margins for steelmakers shrunk over the last few years despite automotive grades of steel being more technically challenging and customer service intensive than other types, Goncalves said. But Cleveland-Cliffs addressed that issue and locked in higher prices through the latest round of long-term contracts with automakers.

"Even with the supply chain disruptions, all of our clients in the automotive sector have been true during the past couple of years," he said on the conference call. "During that time, the clients had to worry about a lot of things, but they never had a single disruption caused by steel from Cleveland-Cliffs. The steel was always there, automatic. We are good at that, and the clients know we are."

Cleveland-Cliffs' track record justifies higher prices for automotive customers, Goncalves said.

"Cleveland-Cliffs deserves to be paid for what we do. From the automotive company buyer's standpoint, replacing Cliffs with another supplier might look intriguing, particularly when one or two steel companies are so eager to buy market share by selling steel cheaper than Cliffs does," he said. "The script is well known. A steel mill offers cheap steel and promises that this time around their performance will be better. However, that's almost always a recipe for disaster. It may save some dollars per ton on paper, and make the buyer look like a spreadsheet hero in front of his or her bosses, but for a limited period of time. And then when steel does not arrive on time at the assembly line, or does not match specifications, reality sinks in, and it's always ugly."

The Cleveland-based company has been commanding higher prices in long-term contracts every year it's sat down with automakers so far.

"In late 2021, we made some progress in reconciling the gap in value. However, the outside view, particularly from investors, was that we only achieved price increases because of the strong underlying price in the overall market," he said. "That was not the case, but it was not until this last renegotiating cycle towards 2023 that the new Cleveland-Cliffs approach to the business became fully apparent. So in an environment where commodity flat-rolled steel pricing decreased 65% in a little over one year time period, we were able to achieve decent increases on our automotive contracts without sacrificing sales volume."