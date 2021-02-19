Cleveland-Cliffs selling $1 billion in securities, $326 million in stock

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of the Region's biggest steelmakers, is selling $1 billion in securities to push outstanding debt back to a due date of 2031.
The Cleveland-based steelmaker, now the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States, plans to sell senior unsecured guaranteed notes. It will use the proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 4.875% senior secured notes that are due in 2024 and its 6.375% senior guaranteed notes that are due in 2025.
The proceeds from the securities sale also will be used to reduce borrowing from its asset-based revolving credit facility and to pay off AK Steel debt, including its 7.625% senior notes due 2021, 7.5% senior notes due 2023, and 6.375% senior notes due 2025. The long-time iron ore mining company acquired AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA last year, consolidating much of the integrated steel industry in the United States.
Cleveland-Cliffs will sell $500 million worth of notes due in 2020 at a face value price and an annual rate of 4.625%. It also will sell $500 million worth of notes due in 2031 at an annual interest rate of 4.875% that also will be sold at face value.
The company also recently sold 60 million shares, including 40 million owned by ArcelorMittal as part of the sale of ArcelorMittal USA.
Cleveland-Cliffs reaped approximately $326 million from that sale of stock. It used that money to help pay down up to $334 million in outstanding 9.875% senior secured notes set to come due in 2025.
Locally, Cleveland-Cliffs has steel mills and finishing lines in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, New Carlisle and Riverdale, Illinois, just across the state line. The company employs about 25,000 people in steelmaking, mining and downstream manufacturing in the United States and Canada.
