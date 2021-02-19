Cleveland-Cliffs selling $1 billion in securities, $326 million in stock

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of the Region's biggest steelmakers, is selling $1 billion in securities to push outstanding debt back to a due date of 2031.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, now the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States, plans to sell senior unsecured guaranteed notes. It will use the proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 4.875% senior secured notes that are due in 2024 and its 6.375% senior guaranteed notes that are due in 2025.

The proceeds from the securities sale also will be used to reduce borrowing from its asset-based revolving credit facility and to pay off AK Steel debt, including its 7.625% senior notes due 2021, 7.5% senior notes due 2023, and 6.375% senior notes due 2025. The long-time iron ore mining company acquired AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA last year, consolidating much of the integrated steel industry in the United States.

Cleveland-Cliffs will sell $500 million worth of notes due in 2020 at a face value price and an annual rate of 4.625%. It also will sell $500 million worth of notes due in 2031 at an annual interest rate of 4.875% that also will be sold at face value.

The company also recently sold 60 million shares, including 40 million owned by ArcelorMittal as part of the sale of ArcelorMittal USA.