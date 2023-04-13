Cleveland-Cliffs plans to sell $750 million in notes.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's biggest industrial employers, is preparing an offering of $750 million in senior unsecured guaranteed notes, which it will use to repay part of its loans through its existing asset-based revolving credit facility.

The notes will come due in 2030. They will be guaranteed by the company's domestic subsidiaries but will not be secured.

Cleveland-Cliffs had net debt of $4.25 billion at the end of last year, down from $5.24 billion the previous year. The steelmaker has about $2 billion in cash and receivables due within a year.

Locally, Cleveland-Cliffs has operations in Burns Harbor, East Chicago, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle. The company is a vertically integrated steelmaker that was founded as a mining company in 1847 and long sent iron ore boats to fuel the blast furnaces at Northwest Indiana's hulking integrated mills in what's considered the Steel Capital of North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs bought out customers ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel in late 2020, reshaping the domestic industry and making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. It also is the largest supplier of steel to the North American automotive industry, which is its core focus though it also supplies steel to appliance makers and many other industries.

The company employs about 27,000 people in North America, including 7,500 steelworkers in the Region.