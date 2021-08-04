Cleveland-Cliffs sets records for revenue, expects to soon be debt-free

Cleveland-Cliffs sets quarterly records in the second quarter for revenue, net income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization but is bullish about breaking them soon.
"Our second-quarter numbers for revenue, net income, and EBITDA were all quarterly records. They clearly demonstrate our operational and commercial success in integrating the two acquisitions into Cleveland-Cliffs as well as a sustainable steel environment, supported by strong and resilient demand for our products," Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Keith Koci said in a conference call with shareholders.
"This being said, our Q2 record numbers: revenue of $5 billion, net income of $795 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion, should not be our all-time records for long."
In fact, Cleveland-Cliffs expects to break its financial records in the third quarter.
"With the lagged and fixed pricing mechanisms we have in place with our customers, we have enough visibility to be confident that these records should be broken again here in the third quarter. Drilling down specifically on our adjusted EBITDA, the $1.4 billion performance represented a 165% increase over the past quarter, primarily due to increased steel pricing fixed-price contract improvements, favorable product mix, and higher volumes," Koci said.
"Unlike most of the American steel industry, we have been relatively well shielded from inflationary forces thus far due to our self-sufficiency in raw materials, namely pellets, and hot-briquetted iron. More specifically, our overall cost per ton barely moved compared to the first quarter."
Cleveland-Cliffs sold 4.2 million tons of steel in the second quarter, about 33% of which was hot-rolled, 30% coated and 17% cold-rolled. That included 1.2 million tons to the automotive market, or about 300,000 tons less than anticipated amid widespread factory shutdowns because of a chip shortage.
The steelmaker is increasing its full-year EBITDA guidance to $5.5 billion, including $1.8 billion in the third quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs paid down $455 million in debt in July and expects to have no debt by sometime next year.
Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO, said Cleveland-Cliffs' revenue increased by $1 billion in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter. Its acquisition of steel mills, including in Northwest Indiana, is paying off, he said.
"The seamless and complete integration of both AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA into Cleveland-Cliffs has generated a new and very efficient business model, geared toward value creation," he said in a conference call with investors. "Demand for steel is very strong across all sectors, and strong demand supports strong prices."
The steelmaker has benefited greatly from record increases in hot-rolled coil prices, Goncalves said.
"Actually, some of the customers who were complaining earlier this year about rising steel prices then turned around and decided to accept the reality. They cut deals with Cleveland-Cliffs at that time, and are now just plain happy," he said. "Others probably will be unhappy for a long time."
