Cleveland-Cliffs sets records for revenue, expects to soon be debt-free

"Unlike most of the American steel industry, we have been relatively well shielded from inflationary forces thus far due to our self-sufficiency in raw materials, namely pellets, and hot-briquetted iron. More specifically, our overall cost per ton barely moved compared to the first quarter."

Cleveland-Cliffs sold 4.2 million tons of steel in the second quarter, about 33% of which was hot-rolled, 30% coated and 17% cold-rolled. That included 1.2 million tons to the automotive market, or about 300,000 tons less than anticipated amid widespread factory shutdowns because of a chip shortage.

The steelmaker is increasing its full-year EBITDA guidance to $5.5 billion, including $1.8 billion in the third quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs paid down $455 million in debt in July and expects to have no debt by sometime next year.

Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO, said Cleveland-Cliffs' revenue increased by $1 billion in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter. Its acquisition of steel mills, including in Northwest Indiana, is paying off, he said.