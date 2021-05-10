Cleveland-Cliffs signs go up at steel mill in 'new day' after new steelmaker hires more than 710 more workers

New Cleveland-Cliffs signs have gone up at its Burns Harbor steel mill, acquired last year from ArcelorMittal USA.

ArcelorMittal signage came down shortly after the $1.4 billion deal closed in December. New Cliffs signage was just installed, identifying the mill as Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor, including at the main gate and office.

"It's a new day and a new dawn," said U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, who toured the steel mill in Porter County Monday. "We welcome Cleveland-Cliffs to the community and neighborhood. To have a corporate executive who wants to work with union labor is music to my ears. We need an economy that brings workers and employers together and that's centered around our steel industry. Making sure Cleveland-Cliffs and Cleveland-Cliffs workers have everything they need to be productive going forward is extremely important to me."

Cleveland-Cliffs has hired more than 710 steelworkers at former ArcelorMittal mills since it took over, Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said during a Zoom press conference.